Yaduveer thanks party, visits BJP Office

March 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a post on Facebook, Yaduveer Wadiyar wrote: “As many of you may already know, I have been given the opportunity to contest for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The goodwill support, and emotional connection I enjoy with the people of Karnataka is, no doubt, due to the great contribution of my ancestors.

Over the last nine years, I’ve had the good fortune to meet many of the citizens of our Constituency and our State. I have been welcomed with open arms, given hospitality as one would, for an old friend and been a part of the public life of this Constituency. I ask for a chance to re-pay that debt.”

“With the support and blessings of you all, I hope to work for the overall prosperity and development of Mysuru and Kodagu.

I am honoured to receive this privilege and look forward to seeking the good wishes and support of the people of Mysuru-Kodagu.

I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Sri Amit Shah and the National President of BJP J.P. Nadda, for having faith in me to represent the party in the elections.

I thank B.S. Yediyurappa and B.L Santosh as well for their support,” he stated.

“I also congratulate Prathap Simha for having successfully served two terms. His commitment to the development of this Constituency has laid a foundation for all of us future aspirants to build upon. May the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari be upon us all in our every endeavour,” he wrote.

After the list was announced, Prathap Simha said he called Yaduveer and congratulated him. “I extended my wishes to Yaduveer, who will be contesting from Mysuru-Kodagu. I will start campaigning for BJP in the next two days. Will begin the campaign as Modi is for the nation,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).