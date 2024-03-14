BJP selects Yaduveer Wadiyar for Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat

March 14, 2024

Yaduveer thanks Modi, Nadda; also thanks Yediyurappa, B.L. Santosh

Congratulates Prathap Simha for completing successful two terms

Mysore/Mysuru: The BJP’s selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls in Karnataka released last evening includes notable replacements, one of which is the allocation of the Mysuru-Kodagu ticket to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

Speculations about Yaduveer’s candidacy had been circulating for some time and the BJP’s official list has now confirmed it.

Aged 32, Yaduveer is the adopted son of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, the wife of his uncle Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Yaduveer’s biological parents are Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs and Tripurasundari Devi.

Tripurasundari Devi, Yaduveer’s mother is the daughter of the late Gayatri Devi — daughter of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (the 25th and final ruling Maharaja of Mysore) and elder sister of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

This marks Yaduveer’s debut in electoral politics and the BJP’s decision to field him from the significant Mysuru region.

Yaduveer pursued his schooling at Bengaluru’s Vidyanikethan School and later completed higher education in USA, where he obtained a degree in English Literature and Economics.

Following the announcement of his candidature, Yaduveer, who had maintained silence amidst the ongoing rumours, finally broke his silence on social media to share his thoughts.