BJP selects Yaduveer Wadiyar for Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat
News, Top Stories

BJP selects Yaduveer Wadiyar for Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat

March 14, 2024
  • Yaduveer thanks Modi, Nadda; also thanks Yediyurappa, B.L. Santosh
  • Congratulates Prathap Simha for completing successful two terms

Mysore/Mysuru: The BJP’s selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls in Karnataka released last evening includes notable replacements, one of which is the allocation of the Mysuru-Kodagu ticket to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

Speculations about Yaduveer’s candidacy had been circulating for some time and the BJP’s official list has now confirmed it.

Aged 32, Yaduveer is the adopted son of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, the wife of his uncle Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Yaduveer’s biological parents are Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs and Tripurasundari Devi.

Tripurasundari Devi, Yaduveer’s mother is the daughter of the late Gayatri Devi — daughter of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (the 25th and final ruling Maharaja of Mysore) and elder sister of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

This marks Yaduveer’s debut in electoral politics and the BJP’s decision to field him from the significant Mysuru region.

Yaduveer pursued his schooling at Bengaluru’s Vidyanikethan School and later completed higher education in USA, where he obtained a degree in English Literature and Economics.

Following the announcement of his candidature, Yaduveer, who had maintained silence amidst the ongoing rumours, finally broke his silence on social media to share his thoughts.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching