Race on for prime viewing spots along procession route

September 30, 2025

Spectators secure spots with mats, threads and sacks, anchored with stones

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru gears up for the grand finale of the Dasara festivities, excitement is reaching fever pitch across the city.

The Jumboo Savari procession, scheduled for Oct. 2, is the crown jewel of the celebrations and has already begun drawing crowds eager to witness the spectacle. Determined to secure prime viewing spots, people have started staking their claim on roadside spaces days in advance — spreading out mats and sacks, anchoring them with stones to keep them in place.

This early rush reflects the deep cultural significance and emotional attachment Mysureans share with this centuries-old tradition. Given the sheer scale of the event and the presence of caparisoned elephants, the District Administration and Police have rolled out stringent safety measures. Officials have repeatedly cautioned that unauthorised entry onto the procession route could spook the elephants, risking chaos, accidents, and even a stampede.

To prevent such incidents, barricades have been set up along the entire route, creating a clear boundary between spectators and the procession. Thousands of Police personnel have been deployed to maintain constant vigilance and ensure no one steps onto the route during the grand parade.

Adding another layer of security, four to five bomb detection and disposal squads are already combing through the route, scanning baggage, baskets and other belongings for suspicious objects, including metallic or electronic triggering devices. Drinking water points are also being installed along the route for public convenience. Tickets and passes have been distributed for specially designated viewing enclosures. Pendals have been constructed along the footpaths from Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle to K.R. Circle, providing organised seating for spectators.

In addition, several organisations, with Police permission, have erected their own viewing pendals near Chikka Gadiyara and Bamboo Bazaar.