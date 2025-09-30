Race on for prime viewing spots along procession route
News, Top Stories

Race on for prime viewing spots along procession route

September 30, 2025

Spectators secure spots with mats, threads and sacks, anchored with stones

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru gears up for the grand finale of the Dasara festivities, excitement is reaching fever pitch across the city.

The Jumboo Savari procession, scheduled for Oct. 2, is the crown jewel of the celebrations and has already begun drawing crowds eager to witness the spectacle. Determined to secure prime viewing spots, people have started staking their claim on roadside spaces days in advance — spreading out mats and sacks, anchoring them with stones to keep them in place.

This early rush reflects the deep cultural significance and emotional attachment Mysureans share with this centuries-old tradition. Given the sheer scale of the event and the presence of caparisoned elephants, the District Administration and Police have rolled out stringent safety measures. Officials have repeatedly cautioned that unauthorised entry onto the procession route could spook the elephants, risking chaos, accidents, and even a stampede.

To prevent such incidents, barricades have been set up along the entire route, creating a clear boundary between spectators and the procession. Thousands of Police personnel have been deployed to maintain constant vigilance and ensure no one steps onto the route during the grand parade.

Adding another layer of security, four to five bomb detection and disposal squads are already combing through the route, scanning baggage, baskets and other belongings for suspicious objects, including metallic or electronic triggering devices. Drinking water points are also being installed along the route for public convenience. Tickets and passes have been distributed for specially designated viewing enclosures. Pendals have been constructed along the footpaths from Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle to K.R. Circle, providing organised seating for spectators.

READ ALSO  70-member team to care for 14 Dasara elephants

In addition, several organisations, with Police permission, have erected their own viewing pendals near Chikka Gadiyara and Bamboo Bazaar.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching