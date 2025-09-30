Off the Roofs !

September 30, 2025

Rooftop viewing from old buildings banned on Jumboo Savari day

Signboards, public address system to curb risky crowd behaviour

Beds, ICUs, staff reserved at hospitals to meet any emergencies

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration and City Police have decided to strictly enforce a ban on the public from watching the Jumboo Savari from old and dilapidated structures along the Dasara procession route on Oct. 2.

For years, it has been a popular yet dangerous practice for youths and spectators to climb precarious buildings and even trees to get a better view of the five-kilometre-long grand parade of cultural troupes, carnival floats and the majestic Golden Howdah elephant. The spectacular procession draws lakhs of devotees and tourists, including international visitors.

Stampede tragedies trigger action: The decision is prompted by two deadly stampedes — June 4, 2025, incident at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives, and recent tragedy at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, where 41 people were killed.

Both disasters were caused by uncontrolled crowds, prompting Mysuru authorities to act before a similar catastrophe occurs. For years, officials failed to stop youngsters from scaling century-old buildings around K.R. Circle, Devaraja Market and other key junctions on Sayyaji Rao Road, as well as trees and advertisement hoardings.

These fragile structures pose a serious safety threat, with even a slight strain risking collapse during the festival rush.

“During past celebrations, people risked their lives climbing these unsafe structures just to get a glimpse of the procession or to attract attention. This year, that will not be allowed,” stressed Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also Dasara Special Officer.

Buildings to be sealed, access blocked

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that all weak and dilapidated buildings along the Raja Marga — including Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market, Visvesvaraya Building at K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda College building at Panchamukhi Circle, Horse Stand and several others along Sayyaji Rao Road — will be sealed off well in advance.

“Hundreds of signboards have been installed along the route to alert the public, and this time the rule will be enforced without exception,” Reddy told Star of Mysore. Police will monitor the buildings continuously on Oct. 2, preventing anyone from sneaking in to occupy rooftops.

The signboards, sponsored by private donors, have been mounted on trees, poles and other prominent spots along the entire stretch from Mysore Palace to Torchlight Parade Grounds.

Additionally, public address systems with loudspeakers are being installed to communicate real-time instructions to the lakhs of spectators lining the streets.

Dedicated Police team, strict action

A special Police unit has been deployed to guard vulnerable spots, prevent people from climbing buildings, trees or hoardings, and take swift action against violators, said City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

Where possible, doors and access points to dilapidated structures will be locked and secured. Police have also met with owners of old, fragile and under-construction buildings along the route, instructing them to deny access to anyone attempting to use their property for viewing the procession.

The bomb disposal squad checking for suspicious materials along the procession route this morning.

Emergency medical preparedness

To deal with any medical emergencies on Vijayadashami day, beds, wards, ICUs, equipment, doctors and staff have been reserved at key hospitals — K.R. Hospital, District Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital and JSS Hospital.

The Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) have been instructed to ensure full emergency readiness.