Siddarthanagar gets a new Traffic Police Station

February 7, 2026

Home Minister launches WhatsApp number 82779-48080 to report drug activities

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar inaugurated the newly built Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station, constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.31 crore.

On the occasion, he also launched an exclusive WhatsApp Helpline (82779-48080) for the public to report drug manufacturing, supply, storage and other illegal networks.

Police said, the identity of informers would be kept confidential and appealed to citizens to fearlessly share information on drug and narcotics-related activities.

The total built-up area of the Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station is 4,930.40 sq. ft., with the ground floor measuring 2,474 sq. ft., the first floor 2,279 sq. ft., and the second floor (station head’s office) 176.31 sq. ft.

The project was overseen by the Karnataka Housing Board, Mysuru Division.

Construction began on Aug. 1, 2024, and was completed on June 30, 2025.

Facilities provided include reception, SHO room, SI room, wireless room, computer rooms, writer’s room, storage spaces, separate rest rooms for women and men, armoury, work stations, water supply, electricity, toilets and drainage, and security systems.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and other police officers were present.