Siddarthanagar gets a new Traffic Police Station
News

Siddarthanagar gets a new Traffic Police Station

February 7, 2026

Home Minister launches WhatsApp number 82779-48080 to report drug activities

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar inaugurated the newly built Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station, constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.31 crore.

On the occasion, he also launched an exclusive WhatsApp Helpline (82779-48080) for the public to report drug manufacturing, supply, storage and other illegal networks.

Police said, the identity of informers would be kept confidential and appealed to citizens to fearlessly share information on drug and narcotics-related activities.

The total built-up area of the Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station is 4,930.40 sq. ft., with the ground floor measuring 2,474 sq. ft., the first floor 2,279 sq. ft., and the second floor (station head’s office) 176.31 sq. ft.

The project was overseen by the Karnataka Housing Board, Mysuru Division.

Construction began on Aug. 1, 2024, and was completed on June 30, 2025.

Facilities provided include reception, SHO room, SI room, wireless room, computer rooms, writer’s room, storage spaces, separate rest rooms for women and men, armoury, work stations, water supply, electricity, toilets and drainage, and security systems.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and other police officers were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching