Finally, it’s Greater Mysuru City Corporation

November 28, 2025

State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decides on long-pending demand

Eight GPs, four TPs & one CMC to be brought under newly-formed Greater Mysuru

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Greater Mysuru City Corporation (Greater Mysuru) has become a reality, with the State Cabinet giving its stamp of approval.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday decided to upgrade the existing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as Greater MCC, including the eight Gram Panchayats (GPs) on the periphery of City Corporation’s limits, along with four Town Panchayats (TPs) and one City Municipal Council (CMC).

The GPs are: Siddalingapura, Chamundi Hill, Naganahalli, Nagawala, Dhanagalli, Beerihundi, Yelwal and Alanahalli. TPs are: Srirampura, Rammanahalli, Kadakola and Bogadi. CMC: Hootagalli.

As the name goes, Greater Mysuru will expand the border of the city, making it a comprehensive urban jurisdiction ever that boosts job opportunities, besides providing garbage disposal, gateway road, basic infrastructural facilities, parks, Underground Drainage (UGD) among several other basic amenities, keeping in view the futuristic growth of the city.

It is mainly intended at drawing a scientific plan to cater to 15 lakh to 20 lakh populace in the future that will prompt the need for better quality roads, UGD system, drinking water, electricity and other facilities.

In another major decision, the Cabinet decided to upgrade 12 GPs in six districts of the State, including Saligrama GP in Mysuru into Town Panchayat.

Welcoming the Cabinet move, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said, earlier when the BJP Government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was in power, four TPs and one CMC came into existence.

“Yesterday’s Cabinet has decided to upgrade MCC as Greater MCC and I wholeheartedly thank CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and their Cabinet colleagues. It was inevitable in view of the future development of the city and to provide upgraded amenities to the people,” he said

H.V. Rajeev, former Chairman of MUDA (now Mysuru Development Authority – MDA) said, the decision on Greater Mysuru was long-pending, as it comes in handy in developing outskirts as systematic, planned and well-equipped city. It will also address urban-rural divide that was in discussion for a long time, he noted.