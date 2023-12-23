CM opens Winter Flower Show at Palace

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Winter Flower Show-2023 got off to a colourful start at Mysore Palace premises last evening, with floral attractions in myriad hues, attracting the visitors. The entry to Flower Show is free and will be open for the public from 10 am to 9 pm till it concludes on Dec. 31.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in a chariot in front of Sri Shwetha Varaha Swamy Temple at the Palace, marking the inauguration of Flower Show.

Elephants Chanchala and Preethi of erstwhile Mysore royal family raised the trunks, as a symbol of respect to the CM and other dignitaries.

A procession of artistes dressed like Palace durbaris and soldiers holding aloft lancers bearing the royal insignia – Ganda Bherunda, Nandi Kambha, Bharatanatyam dancers, Mangala Vadya, art troupes performing Dollu Kunita and Gardui Gombe, resembled a Mini Dasara. The replicas of various tourist attractions of Mysuru, especially Sri Channakeshava Temple, Somanathapura, which was recently recognised as UNESCO World Heritage site, that reflects architectural glory of yore, made of flowers is the main attraction at the Flower Show. The other attractions include Shivalinga with the rendition of auto recorded ‘Om Nama Shivay’ in the backdrop and Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy that give a feel of religious tour.

Arjuna, the elephant which carried Golden Howdah for eight years in Jumboo Savari procession of Mysore Dasara from 2012 to 2019, who was killed by a wild tusker during an operation at Yeslur in Hassan district on Dec. 4, 2023, is also given a rich tribute in the form of a huge floral replica. A special photo exhibition featuring Arjuna by wildlife photographer G.S. Ravishankar and journalist K. Shashikumar is the another attraction.

Slanting Flower Pot, Binoculars, Photo Point, Butterfly Photo Point, Selfie Point, Eagle Feather Photo Point, Dr. Rajkumar tilling the agricultural field with a pair of oxen, horse-driven Tonga and the list goes on, created using over 35 various species of flowers and four lakh colourful flowers and plants, suffice to attract the visitors to the world of flowers.

The recently launched Brand Mysuru logo, recreated in flowers, is also attracting the visitors, who look forward to catch the sight in the backdrop of illuminated Mysore Palace, that serves like an added attraction, till the conclusion of Flower Show daily from 7 pm to 9 pm. Various cultural programmes are also organised daily from 5.45 pm onwards till Dec. 25.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and Marithibbegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya and others were present.

New Year celebrations

On Dec. 31, Karnatak and English Band by Police Dept. from 11 pm to 12 midnight; New Year celebrations by Mysore Palace Board with bursting of colourful soundless crackers from 12 midnight to 12.15 am (Jan. 1, 2024).