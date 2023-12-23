Budding brains in Math given ‘Nakshatra’ Annual Awards

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Budding Mathematicians with notable achievements to their credit were conferred ‘Nakshatra’ Annual Awards by Math Junior Education, at Kalamandira in the city yesterday.

Math Junior Education, founded by Ganapathy M. Uthappa and Kavery couple, had organised ‘Nakshtra’ Annual Awards ceremony, as part of National Mathematics Day, coinciding with the birth anniversary of renowned Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The awards were distributed by Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) along with retired HoD, National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, Dr. K.S. Chandrashekar and Mathematician Dr. M.E. Shobha, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal.

The students solved Mathematical problems in a jiffy, to the applause of the gathering who were awestruck by the wizardry of the young brains, who were bestowed the award for their feat.

The programme began with Bharatanatyam performance for the song ‘Himagiri Thanaye Hemalathe…,’ followed by Speed Math demonstration by Chiranthan Gowda. The innate skill of Ayush Pated, a student of fifth grade, in solving Math problems in no time, fetched him ‘Math Champ’ award.

Recipients of National-level ‘Nakshatra’ annual awards are as follows: V. Vihaan, Ayush Pated, M.D. Pratheeksha, S. Manvith, Vinitha M. Gowda, S. Ganika, M. Lishith Gowda, R. Daivika Skanda and N.S. Sathwik.

Recipients of National-level Topper award are K.P. Dhanyatha, Kashinath P. Umesh, Rishan Harsha, C. Ullash, Avyan Devaruppala, Amrita Kulkarni, Ayanya Srivastava, N.P. Vishrutha, N.S. Vedanth Gowda, Jasnika Palatheerdhapu, Rohith S. Mohan, M.G. Arjun Mandanna, Dukshit C. Reddy, V. Bhavani and G.S. Amith.

In Robotics Division, student Rohan P. Gowda, who had built ‘Smart Bridge’ and student duo Shaurya Patel and Manvith, who built ‘Automatic Railway Gate,’ were presented with ‘Nakshatra’ annual award. S. Vinutha was conferred Best Teacher Award.

Over 200 children were conferred various prizes won in the competitions conducted in various categories of Mathematical study.

Chief guest Dr. Chandrashekar said: “The parents should identify the skill in their children and encourage them to pursue their passion. If the parents insist on their wards towing lines according to their wish, it would jeopardise their future. Every kid has a talent and the parents job is to identify and encourage them.”

Explaining the significance of National Mathematics Day, Dr. Chandrashekar said: “The birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was born on Dec. 22, 1887 at Erode in Tamil Nadu, is celebrated as National Math Day every year, to recall the contributions and achievements of the genius he was. It is also our duty to remember the achievements of Shakuntala Devi who was popular as ‘Human Computer’.”

In his opening remarks, Ganapathy M. Uthappa, who mooted the need to save environment, apart from teaching Mathematics, administered the oath to protect environment to the students.

‘60-Minute Speed Math Book,’ authored by Ganapathy Uthappa, was also released on the occasion.

Dr. Shobha delivered a lecture on ‘National Mathematics Day’ and significance of learning Mathematics. Co-Founder of Math Junior Kavery and others were present.

Sans Math, other specialities lack structure: KBG

Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) said: “Without Mathematics, other specialities would be devoid of a structure. Math assumes significance irrespective of field, as is evident with the knowledge of calculation we do in our daily life. Be it paying children’s school fees and depositing/ withdrawing money from the bank, at least the common knowledge of Maths is essential.”

“There are several achievers in life who succeeded because of their knowledge of Mathematics. For example, Reliance Industries Founder late Dhirubai Ambani, I am told, possessed masterly skill in Maths which catapulted him to a dizzying height in industry and business. Hence, Mathematics holds a distinct position than other subjects. I wish all the best to the institution that has organised the event and congratulate the award-winning children and also their parents who are encouraging their wards to pursue their passion,” added Dr. Ganapathy.