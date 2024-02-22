Sri Krishna Ganasabha’s anniversary: Violin Duet, felicitation marks Pitilu Chowdiah Jayanti

February 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda described Lord Sri Krishna as a multi-dimensional personality with a blend of music, literature, art and spirituality.

He was speaking after inaugurating the programme organised by Sri Krishna Ganasabha, Mysuru, to celebrate Pitilu Chowdiah Jayanti and felicitate Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, with the title ‘Kala Poshaka Ratna’ as part of the Sabha’s 4-day 22nd anniversary celebrations at the Ganasabha’s Alwar Kala Bhavana in Gokulam 3rd Stage in city yesterday.

Violin that was earlier restricted to accompany vocalists in the music concerts was brought to the centre stage, courtesy Pitilu Chowdiah who set a new trend in the realm, Dr. Gowda said.

As part of the four-day anniversary of Sri Krishna Ganasabha, various programmes have been organised till Feb. 24 — Maharaja Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar X Jayanti on Feb. 22; Memorial Music Concert on Feb. 23; Thyagaraja & Purandaradasa Aradhana Mahotsava on Feb. 24.

Yesterday, as part of Pitilu Chowdiah Jayanti, violin duet was organised, with father-son duo Vidwan Vittal Ramamurthy and Vidwan Srihari Vittal enthralling music connoisseurs. They were accompanied by Vidwan A. Radhesh on mridanga and Vidwan M.R. Manjunath on ghata.

Sri Krishna Ganasabha President B.S. Sridhara Raj Urs presided over the programme. Art patron C.R. Himamshu, Sabha Joint Secretary Dr. M.R. Bharathi, Secretary J. Mahesh and Members Prakash Prabhu and Krishnamurthy and singer Namratha were present on the occasion.