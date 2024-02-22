Release of Babu’s book on cartoons

February 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Cartoonists’ Association, Bengaluru and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, have jointly organised a programme at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Vijayanagar here on Feb. 24 at 5.30 pm for the release of the book titled ‘Vyangyachitra Simhavalokana,’ authored by city’s well-known cartoonist and Full Brighter M.V. Nagendra Babu.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy will inaugurate the event. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha will release the book published by AVV Compu-Graphics, Fort Mohalla, Mysuru. Noted orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda will speak about the book. District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal will preside.

Karnataka Cartoonists’ Association-Bengaluru President VRC Shekar, senior social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Karnataka Muktaka Academy Trust President S. Ramaprasad, Yadugiri Mutt’s Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple CEO K.R. Yoganarasimhan and ‘Yoga with Srinatha’ Founder Dr. Balasundara Srinatha will be the chief guests.

About the Cartoonist: M.V. Nagendra Babu started his career in cartooning in the year 1990 with Star of Mysore under the heading BABU’S BANTER. His cartoons have also been published in several other leading newspapers and magazines across Karnataka. He has published a book titled “Babu’s Banter: A Cartoonist Retrospect” in 2016 to mark the Silver Jubilee of his cartooning. For details, contact Mob: 98451-41050 or 97437-69403.