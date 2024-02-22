Talk on ‘Growth of Cycle Agarbathi’
February 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum (MOF) has organised a talk on ‘The Saga of Cycle Agarbathi from Mysore to the World’ by

R. Guru, Chairman, NR Group of Industries, Mysuru, at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium, 581/1, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 1st Phase, Mysuru, on Feb. 25 at 10.30 am. [Mob: 94498-19536]

The flagship company of the NR Group is N. Ranga Rao and Sons (P) Ltd., which makes Cycle Pure and Vasu Agarbathis besides other products.

Guru will talk about the growth of Cycle Agarbathi from the time when its Founder N. Ranga Rao used to sell agarbathi on a cycle from place to place (hence the name Cycle Agarbathi) to establishing a name in the national and international markets.

Guru is on the board of several educational, cultural and service organisations. He was heading the Mysore Agenda Task Force, served as a member of Mysore University Syndicate and as President of MCCI and Mysore District Small Industries Association.

Serving Rotary movement since 1975, Guru is the recipient of ‘Service Above Self’ award from Rotary International and ‘Certificate of Meritorious Service’ and ‘Distinguished Service’ awards from Rotary Foundation.

Through its charitable wing (NR Foundation), the company also supports socially relevant causes in and around Mysuru.

