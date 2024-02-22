Legendry Ameen Sayani passes away
Legendry Ameen Sayani passes away

February 22, 2024

Mumbai: Ameen Sayani, a legendry radio broadcaster, who achieved fame and popularity through his show ‘Binaca Geetmala,’ passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 91.

His son, Rajil Sayani said his father suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which they took him to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, where he breathed his last. Ameen Sayani, whose introduction ‘Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon (Hello sister and brothers, this is your friend Ameen Sayani)’ on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia, was born in Mumbai on December 21, 1932. Ameen was known for his show ‘Binaca Geetmala’ which was broadcast since 1952 — mainly over Radio Ceylon and later over Vividh Bharati (AIR) — for a total of over 42 years.

Ameen Sayani has produced, compiled (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 spots/jingles since 1951.

Sayani was also a part of various movies throughout the years, such as Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer and Qatl. He appeared in all of these movies in the role of an announcer in some events.

