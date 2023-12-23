Mysuru’s first bird feeding station inaugurated at PFA
December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Deputy Mayor Dr. Roopa inaugurated the city’s first bird feeding station at People For Animals (PFA) on Dec. 21. This initiative was made possible through the dedicated efforts and sponsorship of Kokila Ramesh Jain.

The inauguration event was marked by the vaccination of dogs for rabies and distemper, sponsored by Jeev Daya Jain Charity (JDJC). Members of JDJC including Anju Oswal, Anju Palrecha, Kavita Lakshmi, along with PFA’s staff and management were present.

Taking a holistic approach to environmental conservation, ‘Bhu Maitri’, under the leadership of Kokila Jain, contributed to the event by planting two indigenous saplings aimed at attracting more birds to the area.

Dr. Roopa expressed her appreciation for Kokila Jain’s relentless work and dedication towards the conservation of birds and sparrows. She also commended PFA for their efforts in providing care and rehabilitation for injured birds and animals.

She underlined the importance of planting more fruit-bearing and flowering trees to create a natural habitat for birds. While acknowledging the bird feeding station as a temporary solution, Dr. Roopa emphasised its critical necessity in the face of deforestation and urbanisation. She urged the community to join hands and contribute to a greener future by planting more trees.

