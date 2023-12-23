Siddu’s unfulfilled doctor dreams, 12 paise set dosa and a dig at BJP

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Laying the foundation stone for the Peripheral Centre of Kidwai Memorial Cancer Institute yesterday, CM Siddaramaiah humorously reflected on his unfulfilled desire to become a doctor.

He said, “I came to Mysuru from a rural area with the aspiration to study MBBS. During my PUC days at Vidyavardhaka College, observing the medical students from nearby Mysore Medical College (MMC), I harboured a strong desire to become a doctor. Unfortunately, I couldn’t secure an MBBS seat, so I pursued B.Sc. If I had become a doctor, I might not have had the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister twice. Nonetheless, I’m pleased that I now have the chance to serve the people in this capacity. But my son Yathindra is a doctor.”

Set dosa for 12 paise

Reflecting on his college days at Vidyavardhaka, Siddaramaiah shared a nostalgic anecdote. He recalled frequenting the canteen of MMC in 1961-62, where a masala dosa was priced at 19 paise. “Amusingly, if you paid 12 paise, you would receive a set of three dosas. I used to indulge in dosa only when I had the money. When I had 12 paise, I used to enjoy a set dosa without accompanying tea or coffee,” he added.

Claiming credit

Addressing the issue of undue credit, Siddaramaiah cited an example from his first term as CM, where initiatives such as the construction of Expressway between Mysuru – Bengaluru, were wrongly attributed to those succeeding his Government (BJP). In a subtle reference to MP Pratap Simmha, he underscored the need for honesty in acknowledging contributions.

In a conversation with MLC C.N. Manjegowda on stage, Siddaramaiah sought confirmation that the BJP did not contribute any projects to Mysuru during their tenure. Manjegowda, acknowledging this, replied with a simple “yes, sir,” highlighting the absence of significant initiatives during BJP’s governance. The CM’s comment, “I asked you because you belong to a different party,” attempted to highlight the so-called contrast in contributions between political parties.