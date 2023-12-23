MLA lauds CM’s contributions to Mysuru’s healthcare infrastructure

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In recognition of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s substantial contributions to the city of Mysuru, MLA K. Harishgowda noted that, after the Wadiyar rule, Siddaramaiah played a pivotal role in establishing various healthcare institutions in Mysuru.

He highlighted the philanthropic legacy of Mysore royalty, who generously donated institutions like K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospital for the well-being of people. He lamented lack of significant government initiatives for Mysuru in the post-monarchy era until Siddaramaiah took charge.

During his first term, Siddaramaiah spearheaded the construction of key healthcare facilities, including the Rs. 230 crore Jayadeva Hospital, the Rs. 90 crore 300-bedded District Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and a Maternity Hospital, thereby contributing significantly to the city’s health infrastructure.

Expressing confidence that Siddaramaiah’s efforts would be etched in the memories of the people, he highlighted the ongoing initiatives in the CM’s second term, particularly the construction of Kidwai Memorial Cancer Institute. He emphasised that these developments have improved health services, especially for economically disadvantaged individuals from the surrounding districts.

Recognising the absence of a dedicated Government hospital in Mysuru region for cancer patients, Harishgowda underscored the urgent need for a Nephro-Urology Unit. He urged for the allocation of such a centre to Mysuru, stressing its potential to benefit patients.

In a befitting tribute to Siddaramaiah’s governance, Harishgowda proposed naming the KRS Road after Siddaramaiah. He argued that many Government-owned hospitals in the city were sanctioned during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, making it a meaningful acknowledgment of his contributions to Mysuru’s healthcare infrastructure.

Bone marrow transplant facility in Mysuru

In response to the appeal from former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the CM has committed to taking steps for the establishment of a bone marrow transplant facility in Mysuru.

Currently, the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru houses such a centre. With the Kidwai Centre in Mysuru, there is potential for considering the inclusion of a bone marrow transplant facility once the cancer centre becomes operational in city.