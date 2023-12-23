Siddu lays foundation stone for Kidwai Cancer Institute on KRS Road

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The distinction of Mysuru as a healthcare hub, boasting state-of-the-art government and private hospitals, received a significant boost with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laying the foundation for a Peripheral Centre of the Kidwai Memorial Cancer Institute at the Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital (PKTB&CD Sanatorium) campus on KRS Road here yesterday.

Kidwai Institute has long been a demand of the people in Mysuru region, with previous initiatives initiated by BJP Governments under B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, who allocated Rs. 50 crore for the project. The Congress Government will now contribute additionally to facilitate its completion.

Kidwai Cancer Institute will join the array of government healthcare facilities on KRS Road, which already includes modern establishments like Sri Jayadeva Institute for Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, ESI Hospital and Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital.

The CM also inaugurated the ladies’ hostel of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). In his address, he emphasised his government’s commitment to providing free treatment without burden to working classes.

Easing pressure on Bengaluru

“Mysuru, being the fastest-growing city after Bengaluru and situated 140 kms away, faces the challenge of people travelling to Bengaluru for medical treatments, especially for heart-related issues. Recognising this, we established the branch of Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru. Now, there is a full-fledged Sri Jayadeva Institute for Cardiovascular Sciences and Research here,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Highlighting the noble nature of medical profession, he stressed the importance of extending quality and free healthcare to poor in all government hospitals. “If people acknowledge the quality of service at Jayadeva Institute, similar standards should be maintained across other Government Hospitals,” he suggested.

He emphasised the essential quality of humanity in doctors serving in government hospitals, noting that kindness from medical professionals is crucial for ensuring proper treatment for the underprivileged.

Nephro-Urology Institute

Responding to the demand by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, the CM assured to establish Nephro-Urology Institute in Mysuru for kidney patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Harishgowda highlighted the current scenario where nearly 10,000 people from Mysuru travel to Kidwai Institute in Bengaluru every month for treatment. He expressed optimism about the establishment of Kidwai Centre in Mysuru, stating that it would provide local access to much-needed medical care. He mentioned that the facility is expected to be operational within the next two years.

Providing details, he informed that a substantial amount of Rs. 50 crore has been allocated to construct the Kidwai branch in Mysuru. The initial phase will involve the creation of a 100-bed facility and a 5-acre plot has been earmarked for this purpose. This development marks a significant step in enhancing healthcare accessibility for the residents of Mysuru and the surrounding regions, he added.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Ravishankar and Anil Chikkamadu, MLCs Marithibbegowda, C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Kidwai Institute Director Dr. Lokesh, MMC&RI Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani and others were present.

Facilities at Kidwai Mysuru

Basement: 4,165.85 sq. mts. The spacious basement has Patient Name Registry, 6-Seater Emergency Ward, Out Patient Examination Department, Blood Bank, Minor Operation Theatre; Radiology Department: X-Ray, Ultrasound, Mammogram, CT Scan, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Pet Scan Department.

First floor: 3,741.44 sq.mts. It consists of 66-bedded General Ward, 13-bedded Intensive Care Unit, Operation Theatre Complex (Major 2), Post OP Recovery Section, Laboratory, Administration Section, Seminar Hall.

This hospital will have a 350-bed facility when fully functional. A 100-bed hospital will be started in the first phase. In this 66-ward bed, there will be 13 ICU bed, 6 emergency room bed, 2 patient preparation bed, 8 patient recovery bed, 6 consultation rooms.