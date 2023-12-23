Siddaramaiah does a ‘U-turn’ on hijab ban

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after announcing to withdraw ban on hijab, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did a volte-face today saying no decision has been taken yet in this regard.

Reacting to media queries this afternoon in the wake of his announcement to withdraw ban on hijab, while speaking to media persons during his visit to Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk in the district yesterday, CM said “We haven’t revoked the ban yet, but I replied on similar lines following a question raised by a reporter about the ban. We have been thinking about lifting the ban, but will discuss that at the Government level before taking a final decision.”

Hijab (head scarf) worn by women and girl students of a particular community at educational institutions was banned by previous BJP Government.