Siddaramaiah does a ‘U-turn’ on hijab ban
News, Top Stories

Siddaramaiah does a ‘U-turn’ on hijab ban

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after announcing to withdraw ban on hijab, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did a volte-face today saying no decision has been taken yet in this regard.

Reacting to media queries this afternoon in the wake of his announcement to withdraw ban on hijab, while speaking to media persons during his visit to Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk in the district yesterday, CM said “We haven’t revoked the ban yet, but I replied on similar lines following a question raised by a reporter about the ban. We have been thinking about lifting the ban, but will discuss that at the Government level before taking a final decision.”

Hijab (head scarf) worn by women and girl students of a particular community at educational institutions was banned by previous BJP Government.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching