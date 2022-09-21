Shaktidhama children come calling to Tent School

September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Children of Mahouts and Kavadis who are housed at the Mysore Palace where they are indulging in activities including study and play had special visitors yesterday where children from Shaktidhama at the foot of Chamundi Hill interacted and exchanged ideas.

The special Tent School visit was organised for the children of the same age group who are studying in different locations to meet with each other and spend some time. The children who are studying from third to fifth standard from Shaktidhama were brought to the Palace in a school bus.

As soon as the forest children saw their counterparts getting down from the bus, they began singing a welcome song. The Shaktidhama children had a good opportunity to interact with the Mahouts, Kavadis and their families and were curious to know how they sustained in remote areas without many basic facilities.

They were curious about their food habits and also the menu given to the elephants to put on more weight so that they can perform during the Vijayadashami procession. They were interested to learn the lifestyle of the elephant caretakers and also the lives of the elephants inside the forests.

The children displayed what they have learnt in the schools and the forest children sang songs and narrated certain aspects of their books that they learnt at the Tent School all these days. Several dances too were performed. After the interaction, the Shaktidhama children were taken near the elephant shelters where they had a chance to see the gentle giants in close proximity. Teacher Manjula of Shaktidhama, RFO Santosh Hoogar, School Nodal Officer Manjula, teachers Noor Fathima, Subbalakshmi, Mousin Taj, Mahadev and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West distributed sweaters and snacks to over 40 children of Mahouts and Kavadis. DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs, South BEO Ramaradhya, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West President Rashmi and others were present.