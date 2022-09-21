Dr. K. Subramanya of Sharada Surgery and Cryo-Surgery Centre passes away

September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K. Subramanya (58), a Cryo Surgeon at Sharada Surgery and Cryo-Surgery Centre, a General Surgery and Proctology Clinic at Vijayanagar, passed away at a private hospital in city this morning.

Dr. Subramanya had sustained injuries after he fell in his clinic yesterday and was admitted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries today.

He leaves behind his wife Prabha Subramanya, daughters Dr. Shweta Sonia Subramanya, Dr. Shruthi Karishma Subramanya and Smrithi Sunayana Subramanya and a host of relatives and friends.

Dr. Subramanya was an active member of Rotary Club of Mysore South East, Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

A doctor with a magic touch, Dr. Subramanya was also a philanthropist and had helped Rotary Club of Mysore South East Charitable Trust through his contributions for a mega school project at Niveditha Nagar in city.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.