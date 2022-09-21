Defective Dasara website fixed: Bloomers rectified
September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Barley hours after Star of Mysore published a report titled ‘Dasara website a disaster’ on the front page of yesterday’s edition highlighting the shortcomings of the web pages, missing events and cultural programmes list and a lot of bloomers, the website  www.mysoredasara.gov.in has been cleaned up with more and more tourist-friendly information.

Many design changes have been incorporated with additional information on cultural programmes, artistes and also venues and timings, giving a complete package for the tourists who want to plan their schedule in advance. Information on coming soon, too have been updated.

A complete list of cultural programmes and main events like the Aahara Mela and Yoga Dasara have been highlighted and tourists can get a glimpse of what’s on the platter. In addition, the website visitor data has been updated with real-time updates on the number of visitors and from which location.

Finer details like top website visitor sources, top pages and devices through which the website is accessed like mobile, laptop, desktop and tablets have been incorporated for the interactive element.

