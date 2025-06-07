Chief Minister sacks Govindaraju as Political Secretary

June 7, 2025

Hemanth Nimbalkar removed as ADGP (Intelligence)

Bengaluru: With the Congress-led State Government facing severe public outrage and criticism from the opposition parties over the stampede incident in front of Chinnaswamy Stadium, that caused 11 deaths and left several injured, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday sacked MLC K. Govindaraju as his Political Secretary.

According to sources, Govindaraju conceived the idea of a victory parade at Vidhana Soudha and also co-ordinated between the State Government, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) despite Bengaluru Police denying permission for the event.

It is also said that many of the Ministers had raised issue during the Cabinet meeting following which the decision was made to remove Govindaraju as Chief Minister’s Political Secretary.

Meanwhile, following the allegations of Intelligence failure, the State Government removed Hemanth Nimbalkar, who was holding concurrent charge as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) with immediate effect yesterday. However, he will continue to hold the post of Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations.

The State Government in his place appointed ADGP S. Ravi, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to the Government (PCAS).

IPS Reshuffle

The State Government has also made few other transfers including R. Hithendra, serving as ADGP (Law and Order) Bengaluru, who has been handed over concurrent charge of the post of ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety); S. Murugan, serving as ADGP (Communication, Logistics, and Modernization), Bengaluru, is also placed under the concurrent charge as ADGP (Recruitment) and K.V. Sharath Chandra, who was serving as ADGP (Recruitment), has been transferred as ADGP and Principal Secretary to Government (PCAS) and is also placed under the concurrent charge as ADGP and Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Bengaluru.