Head Constable stages solo protest outside Raj Bhavan
Head Constable stages solo protest outside Raj Bhavan

June 7, 2025

Bengaluru: In an unusual development, a Police Head Constable staged a solo protest criticising the suspension of City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand and four other top Police Officers, in front of Raj Bhavan here yesterday.

Narasimharaju, a Head Constable attached to Madivala Police Station, staged a protest, by holding the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and wearing a black band on his right arm, demanding that the suspension order of Police Officers must be withdrawn, to restore the morale of the Police force.

Acting swiftly, Vidhana Soudha Police took Narasimharaju into their custody.

It may be mentioned that, following the stampede incident that claimed 11 lives at the premises of M. Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4, the State Government had ordered suspension of five Police Officers including City Police Commissioner, Joint Police Commissioner, DCP, ACP and a Police Inspector, holding them responsible for the incident.

