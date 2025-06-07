High Court grants interim relief to KSCA officials

June 7, 2025

Nikhil Sosale, others sent to Judicial Custody; One more FIR filed; Complaint against Virat Kohli

Bengaluru: In a major relief for top officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A. Shankar and Treasurer E.S. Jairam, who are named in the Bengaluru stampede case that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, who took up the matter at 2.30 pm, passed the interim order while directing the trio to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

The KSCA officials had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them in connection with the tragic incident that occurred during the May 23 RCB event at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

State opposes protection

Opposing the relief, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, appearing for the State Government, insisted that investigations must continue unhindered.

He highlighted that the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, had already been arrested at Kempegowda International Airport while allegedly attempting to flee the country. “He was on his way to Dubai,” the Advocate General told the Court.

In response, the Counsel representing the KSCA officials said the arrests were being made based on political pressure, pointing out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself had publicly announced that arrests would be made in the case.

After hearing both sides, Justice Krishna Kumar granted interim relief to the KSCA office-bearers.

No reprieve for Nikhil Sosale

However, the same relief was not extended to Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue for RCB. His wife, Malavika Naik, had moved the High Court challenging his arrest, alleging that it was illegal, arbitrary and politically motivated, and that it violated his fundamental rights.

In her petition, she also accused Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of having a direct role in organising the Chinnaswamy Stadium celebrations that led to the stampede.

Senior Advocate Sandesh Chouta, appearing for Nikhil, argued that the arrest lacked substantial evidence and was made solely based on the Chief Minister’s directions, without proper investigation.

Justice Krishna Kumar, however, declined to pass any order without hearing the State’s response and adjourned the hearing to June 9, after the Advocate General sought time to file a reply.

Remanded to Judicial Custody

It may be recalled here that Nikhil Sosale was arrested by the Bengaluru City Police early on Friday, June 6, at the Bengaluru International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Mumbai.

Along with him, three other employees of DNA Entertainment Private Limited — Sunil Mathew (Vice-President, Business Affairs), Sumanth (Ticketing Operations Lead) and Kiran (Senior Event Manager) — were also arrested following FIR registered at Cubbon Park Police Station.

All four were produced before the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, and the Court remanded them to 14 days of Judicial Custody.

Fresh FIR filed

Meanwhile, another FIR has been registered against KSCA, RCB and DNA Entertainment based on a complaint by Rolan Gomes, who identified himself as a survivor of the stampede.

In his complaint, Gomes held the three organisations responsible for the lapses that led to the deadly crowd surge.

Complaint against Virat Kohli

Adding to the controversy, activist H.M. Venkatesh has filed a complaint against RCB cricketer Virat Kohli at Cubbon Park Police Station, alleging his promotional role contributed to the stampede.

“IPL is no longer just a sport — it is gambling that has corrupted cricket,” Venkatesh claimed in his complaint, adding, “Virat Kohli’s influence and public call for fans to gather triggered the incident.”

The Police have acknowledged receiving the complaint but are yet to file an FIR.