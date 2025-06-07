Vruksha Shanti Puja, Chandi Yaga begin at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in city

June 7, 2025

Mysuru: Praying for Loka Kalyana (World’s Welfare), Vana Durga Vruksha Shanti Puja and Sahasra Chandi Yaga, began under the guidance of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and Junior Pontiff Datta Sri Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji, at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram, Avadhoota Datta Peetham, in the city yesterday. The religious rituals will conclude on June 15.

On the first day of religious rituals related to the puja and yaga, a large number of devotees had converged and prayed for the fulfilment of their wishes. The devotees hailing from various States, witnessed the rituals that were held from 7 am to 11 am. The Rudra Homa was performed marking the beginning of Chandi Yaga, followed by Soundarya Lahari and Lalitha Sahasranama.

The Datta Peetham has been decorated with flowers, mango leaves and banana plants for the festive occasion, with various rituals planned from morning till evening hours, including puja and homa. The distribution of prasada for devotees is also organised.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, who took part in the Chandi Yaga in the afternoon and offered ghee to the homa kunda, under the guidance of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said: “Our wish is to propel the country towards becoming a No. 1 in all the sectors in the world. We currently rank four in economy, where too we want to catapult to the top position.”

“The world needs peace, relief and nature, to maintain the equilibrium. To achieve this, the country should be strong and the religious rituals being conducted by Sri Ganapathy Swamiji is aimed at kindling a spirit of devotion, by touching the heart of all. Such programmes do ignite our spiritual feelings. Thousands of revered trees are being worshipped through these rituals, as in the last 11 years, the afforestation activities got a fillip with 17% rise in forest cover in the country,” added Joshi.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, former Mayor Shivakumar, Jogi Manju, CEO of Kashi Vishwanatha Temple Vishwa Bhushan Mishra and others were present.