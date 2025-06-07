Cauvery Aarati, Amusement Park at KRS:  Farmers up in arms; tempers flare at Minister’s meeting

June 7, 2025

Mandya: Farmers have vehemently opposed the State Government’s proposed Cauvery Aarati and Amusement Park projects at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam at Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district, warning that such initiatives could endanger the Dam’s structural integrity and must not be allowed under any circumstances.

The protests came to the fore during a public consultation meeting held at the Cauvery Hall of Mandya Zilla Panchayat yesterday. Chaired by Mandya District In-Charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, the meeting saw heated exchanges between farmers, elected representatives and officials over the contentious project.

Tensions flared when Mandya MLA Ravi Kumar Ganiga dismissed the farmers’ concerns, declaring, “Regardless of opposition, we will proceed with Cauvery Aarati.” His remark triggered a sharp reaction from farmer leaders, resulting in a verbal confrontation that momentarily disrupted the meeting.

Meeting incomplete & rushed

Mandya Jilla Hitharakshana Samithi Secretary Sunanda Jayaram voiced procedural objections, saying, “We were informed about this meeting only last evening. This makes it incomplete, as it excludes representatives and officials from both Mysuru and Mandya districts.”

She questioned the State’s decision to allocate Rs. 92 crore for a ritual-centric project, asking, “Is it justified to spend such a huge amount on camphor-based rituals at KRS? If thousands gather for it, won’t it cause water and air pollution, threatening the safety of Dam?”

She also revealed that legal proceedings have already been initiated to halt the project, asserting, “We will not allow Cauvery Aarati to take place at any cost.”

A speaker at the event accused engineers, who once helped build the Dam, of now endangering it with such projects. He demanded that these concerns be formally communicated to the Government.

River pollution and priorities

Farmer leader Rajegowda said the proposed projects would pollute the Cauvery River further. Highlighting the existing contamination of the Hemavathi River from K.R. Pet’s industrial and sewage discharge, he urged the Government to focus instead on conserving the river.

The flashpoint came when MLA Ganiga reiterated his support for the Cauvery Aarati, drawing an angry response from the farmers. Minister Cheluvarayaswamy was forced to step in, reminding all present that while legislators had the right to speak, they should not make inflammatory statements.

“Everyone has a right to free expression in a democracy,” he said, assuring the gathering that their opinions would be conveyed to Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

MP’s absence sparks row

The meeting also saw uproar when Manjunath, a member of the KRS Gram Panchayat, objected to the absence of local MP and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He called it a breach of protocol, sparking protests.

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy responded, “No one instructed that the MP be excluded. In the past, MPs were invited but didn’t attend.”

MLAs Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Darshan Puttannaiah, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Mysugar Chairman C.D. Gangadhar, Deputy CM’s Technical Advisor K. Jayaprakash, CNNL MD, DC Dr. Kumara, ZP CEO Nandini, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi and several officials were present.