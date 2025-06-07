Mining, blasting ban around KRS Dam- Seek IISc timeline for impact study on blasting: High Court

June 7, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to obtain written instructions from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, regarding the timeline required to complete a scientific study on the impact of blasting activities within a 20-km radius of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V.M. Kameshwar Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi passed the directive after the petitioners’ counsel submitted that the study, mandated by a previous court order in January 2024, was still pending.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by C.G. Kumar of Pandavapura, who had approached the Court challenging an additional condition imposed by the Mandya Deputy Commissioner.

The condition required Kumar to await the outcome of a trial blasting report conducted by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) before converting his agricultural land for non-agricultural use and initiating quarrying operations.

Responding to the submission, the Government Counsel requested additional time to seek instructions. The Court orally observed, “You should get written instructions from IISc on how much time they need to complete the study.” The Court then granted three weeks.

The High Court, on Jan. 9, 2024, had prohibited all forms of quarrying and mining activity within a 20-km radius of the KRS Dam until further orders. The Court had emphasised that the KRS Dam, constructed under the visionary leadership of Sir M. Visvesvaraya and the then Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, was not only an engineering marvel but also a structure of great heritage and historical significance.

The Bench had also recorded that the scientific assessment by IISc. may take six months or more. It permitted only those quarrying activities in the region that could be undertaken without the use of blasting, while rejecting any permissions for blasting-related work until the study is complete.