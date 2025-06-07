Thailand International Shopping Festival and Furniture Fair begins in city

June 7, 2025

Mysuru: The four-day Thailand International Shopping Festival and Furniture Fair began at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in Nazarbad here yesterday, under the aegis of I Ads and Events.

The Festival promises a unique shopping experience, featuring exclusive stalls from countries including Thailand, Korea, Afghanistan, UAE, Iran, Singapore, Lebanon and Malaysia.

Visitors can explore a diverse range of authentic products, many of which are being showcased in India for the first time.

Among the highlights are Muay Thai apparel and gloves, Thai silk shawls, pearl jewellery and herbal oils from Thailand; handbags and accessories from Singapore and Korea; premium perfumes and chocolates from Dubai; dry fruits from Afghanistan; jewellery and confections from Iran; baklava from Lebanon; and stylish outdoor furniture from Malaysia.

The festival offers affordable pricing, exclusive discounts and event-only deals, making it a must-visit for both seasoned shoppers and casual visitors. With products ranging from fashion and accessories to food and furnishings, the event caters to all age groups and interests.

Furniture Fair

Also, homeowners, interior designers and décor enthusiasts are in for a treat as a Furniture Fair is also organised at the same venue from June 6 to 9.

Running concurrently with the International Shopping Festival, this expansive Furniture Fair promises an unmatched variety of contemporary and classic furnishings.

The expo features thousands of furniture models, covering everything from sofa sets, dining tables and bedroom units to modular kitchens, recliner sets and office furniture.

In addition to functional furniture, the Fair will also showcase a wide array of interior decorations including carpets, rugs, mattresses, poufs and blankets.

Unique finds such as bunk beds, children’s furniture, antique pieces, wrought iron creations, murals, artefacts, water fountains and gazebos add flair for those looking to elevate their interiors.

The Furniture Fair is being held alongside the International Shopping Festival, providing visitors a comprehensive and culturally rich shopping experience — all under one roof.

Entry tickets are priced at Rs. 20 with access granted for both expos which are open for visitors from 10 am to 8.30 pm till June 9.