Top KSCA officials resign
News

Top KSCA officials resign

June 7, 2025

KSCA Managing Committee emergency meeting today at 3 pm

Bengaluru: After coming under severe criticism, both by the public and by the members of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), two top officials of KSCA submitted their resignations to KSCA President K. Raghuram Bhat yesterday.

Both A. Shankar resigned from the post of KSCA Secretary and E. Jairam resigned as the Treasurer of the Association last evening, owing moral responsibility after the High Court granted them protection from arrest.

Following their resignation, the KSCA Managing Committee has called for an emergency meeting at 3 pm today.

According to KSCA bylaw, the office-bearers’ resignations should be placed before the Managing Committee before being accepted.

Meanwhile, sources also said that with the elections to the Managing Committee scheduled for October this year, there were chances of dissolving the current Committee and going in for an early election. However, the final decision is expected to be announced only after the meeting to be held this afternoon.

It may be noted that A. Shankar and E. Jairam have been missing ever since an FIR was filed     against them at the Cubbon Park Police Station following the stampede incident.

Police teams also conducted raids at their residences in Malleswaram and Basavanagudi only to find them missing.

Following this, the duo, along with KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, had moved High Court yesterday seeking quashing of the FIR against them and was successful in getting protection from arrest by the High Court.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching