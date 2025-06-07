Top KSCA officials resign

June 7, 2025

KSCA Managing Committee emergency meeting today at 3 pm

Bengaluru: After coming under severe criticism, both by the public and by the members of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), two top officials of KSCA submitted their resignations to KSCA President K. Raghuram Bhat yesterday.

Both A. Shankar resigned from the post of KSCA Secretary and E. Jairam resigned as the Treasurer of the Association last evening, owing moral responsibility after the High Court granted them protection from arrest.

Following their resignation, the KSCA Managing Committee has called for an emergency meeting at 3 pm today.

According to KSCA bylaw, the office-bearers’ resignations should be placed before the Managing Committee before being accepted.

Meanwhile, sources also said that with the elections to the Managing Committee scheduled for October this year, there were chances of dissolving the current Committee and going in for an early election. However, the final decision is expected to be announced only after the meeting to be held this afternoon.

It may be noted that A. Shankar and E. Jairam have been missing ever since an FIR was filed against them at the Cubbon Park Police Station following the stampede incident.

Police teams also conducted raids at their residences in Malleswaram and Basavanagudi only to find them missing.

Following this, the duo, along with KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, had moved High Court yesterday seeking quashing of the FIR against them and was successful in getting protection from arrest by the High Court.