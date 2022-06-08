Sri Ganapathy Swamiji donates ambulance to Cheluvamba Hospital

June 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, who celebrated his 80th birthday recently, donated an ambulance worth Rs. 28 lakh to Cheluvamba Hospital in city this morning.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited Ganapathy Ashram on Nanjangud Road while travelling from Mysore Airport, handed over the ambulance key to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayani and Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. M.R. Savitha at a programme held in front of Universal Prayer Hall in the Ashram premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that he was scheduled to visit the Ashram on May 22 for Sri Ganapathy Swamiji’s 80th birthday celebrations but could not make it. “Ganapathy Swamiji is a religious person who has a lot of faith in God. He has made great contributions in the field of education and health sectors by setting up various institutions,” Bommai added.

“For Loka Kalyana, Sri Swamiji is doing one crore Dattatreya Mantra Japa and more than one lakh Mahalakshmi Mantra Japa. I personally have faith and immense belief that his prayers will have a good effect in the development of our State,” the CM observed. Disclosing that he is a devotee of Lord Dattatreya, Bommai said that Bhakti means unconditional love without expecting anything in return. “We have to pray to God without any expectations as He knows what is right and what is wrong for us,” Bommai noted.

Sri Ganapathy Swamiji, who too spoke, said that “Truth is life, it is everything. Dattatreya has three heads which indicates three different aspects of Srishti, preservation and destruction. Among all the avatars, Dattatreya avatar is the greatest.”

On the occasion, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji felicitated the CM, who sought the Swamiji’s blessings.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra and others were present at the Ashram.

Ambulance donation

Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, who had undertaken a six-day ‘Vishwashanti Padayatra’ from Mekedatu on May 13, had seen women and children suffering from illness and unable to get suitable medical treatment on time. On reaching the Ashram, the Junior Swamiji had discussions with Sri Ganapathy Swamiji about the plight of ailing rural folk. Moved by this, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji decided to donate an ambulance for the wellness of women and children.