Ramdas stays away from all CM events

August 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas stayed away from all the official programmes of the CM in the city this morning reportedly miffed over not being made a Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai Government.

Ramdas stayed away from the CM’s visit to Chamundi Hill. He was also not present at the BJP Party Office where Bommai visited for the first time after becoming the CM.

The MLA was not even present at the COVID review meeting chaired by the CM at Zilla Panchayat Hall.

Ramdas was among the aspirants for a berth in the Bommai Council of Ministers. He had expressed disappointment over his non-inclusion with a sarcastic tweet recently.

Taking to Twitter, the four-time BJP MLA had said last week, “Congrats to the new Ministers, who have built, developed the party and got qualified to occupy the post. I hope and believe you strive in making Karnataka No. 1 State in the country. May Maa Chamundeshwari bless you all.”

He also said that he would take it as a challenge to convert his Constituency into a model Constituency by taking up a slew of developmental works and did not believe in ‘post-mortem’ as to why he missed Ministerial berth.

When reporters asked the CM at Chamundi Hill about the MLA’s tweet, he replied, “Ramdas is a good friend of mine; he is a senior leader of the party and he would be disappointed. My Cabinet has taken shape under special circumstances. Will call and speak to him.”

Ramdas clarifies

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MLA Ramdas clarified that he could not attend the CM’s programmes as he was preoccupied with his recently launched initiative of hoisting the Party flag and fixing of Name Plates at the houses of BJP Booth Presidents in his Constituency.

Contending that he was forced to attend this programme as the Party workers were waiting for him, Ramdas claimed that he did not intentionally skip the CM’s events in city.