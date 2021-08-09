CM in city

August 9, 2021

Visits Chamundeshwari Temple with several Cabinet colleagues

Chairs review & COVID third wave preparedness meeting at ZP

Mysore/Mysuru: In his maiden visit to Mysuru after taking over the administration of the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill this morning and offered special pujas to the presiding deity.

The CM left Bengaluru at 8 am and though he was supposed to visit the Hill Temple at 10.30 am, his schedule got delayed and his cavalcade arrived at the Temple premises at 11.15 am.

He was accompanied by Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, who has been deputed by the CM to oversee measures against the spread of COVID-19 and flood relief in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Housing Minister V. Somanna, Large & Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, Horticulture Minister Munirathna, Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah and others.

At the Hill Temple, Bommai was given a traditional Poorna Kumbha welcome accompanied by Mangala Vadya. The dignitaries were led to the sanctum sanctorum by Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit where special pujas were performed. The CM and Ministers were felicitated with shawls and garlands.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra, B. Harshavardhan and M.P. Renukacharya, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Ka. Pu. Siddalingaswamy, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others were present at Hill Temple.

An hour before the CM’s convoy came to the Temple premises, public and devotee entry was restricted from the Mahishasura Statue till the Temple so that the VVIPs were not inconvenienced. Not even a single person was allowed inside and on the roads from 10 am till the cavalcade left the Temple. The Police had spread a security blanket around the Temple and its immediate surrounding areas.

Later speaking to reporters, the CM said that his Cabinet was balanced and in no way there are any rumblings. “Yes, some of the Ministers had expressed their dissatisfaction and now everything is clear and I have spoken to Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj,” he said.

From the Temple, the CM proceeded towards Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office where he held a review meeting and COVID third wave preparedness meeting. He was scheduled to proceed to Suttur Mutt at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud in the afternoon.