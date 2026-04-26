Kantara: Chapter 1 mimicry row: High Court gives four weeks for Ranveer to visit Chamundi Hill
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Kantara: Chapter 1 mimicry row: High Court gives four weeks for Ranveer to visit Chamundi Hill

April 26, 2026

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday accepted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s undertaking to visit the Chamundi Hill Temple in Mysuru to make amends for his mimicry of the temple deity’s depiction in the film Kantara: Chapter 1.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna yesterday said he will pass orders to close Singh’s plea after recording Singh’s apology and his undertaking to visit the temple. The Court added that it will direct Singh to visit the temple in four weeks.

“While disposing, I will record it, that he will do it in the next four weeks,” said Justice Nagaprasanna.

The Court was hearing Ranveer Singh’s plea to quash a criminal case registered against him over his controversial mimicry and comments at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held at Goa.

While praising actor-director Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, Singh referred to the Chamundi deity as a “female ghost” and mimicked Shetty’s performance.

Following this, a Bengaluru-based lawyer approached the Court alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the actor, prompting him to move the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

He later filed an apology affidavit before the High Court and said that he would visit the Chamundi Hill to offer prayers at the temple there as well.

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