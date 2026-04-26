Infant’s death at Cheluvamba Hospital: Police to write to Medical Board
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Infant’s death at Cheluvamba Hospital: Police to write to Medical Board

April 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the death of an infant at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Cheluvamba Hospital in the city, with parents alleging that the baby was attacked by ants and accusing staff of negligence, the Police have decided to write to the Medical Board to ascertain exact cause of death.

The Police have decided to write to the Medical Board after receiving the post-mortem report of the infant.

On Apr. 15, one Neela had delivered a baby boy and the infant was admitted in NICU for safety reasons. But the infant died at the NICU following which Neela alleged that her baby was attacked by ants leading to its death. She then lodged a complaint at Devaraja Police Station in  this regard.

The Police have decided to write to the Medical Board after receiving the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the infant died due to negligence by the doctors and staff or due to other reasons.

Devaraja Police, who have registered a case, have begun their investigation.

Action will be initiated after receiving a report from the Medical Board, it is said.

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