Golden Retriever dies of heatstroke; vets urge caution
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Golden Retriever dies of heatstroke; vets urge caution

April 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With summer temperatures reaching 36°C to 37°C across the city, the dangers of heat stroke among pet dogs have come into focus following the death of a Golden Retriever.

Rony, a seven-year-old Golden Retriever owned by Tejas of Vijayanagar, collapsed after a dog show held at Kuvempunagar yesterday afternoon. By around 3 pm, the dog had taken seriously ill and was rushed in a pet ambulance to Shree Pet Hospital. Despite immediate emergency care, Rony succumbed to heat stroke by 5 pm.

Veterinarians say, dogs are highly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses as they cannot sweat effectively and rely primarily on panting to regulate body temperature. During hot and humid conditions, especially in peak afternoon hours, this cooling mechanism can fail, leading to a rapid rise in body temperature.

Heat stroke occurs when a dog’s body temperature exceeds 40.5°C, well above the normal range of 37.7-39.1°C. Common causes include walking pets during midday heat, lack of shade or ventilation, leaving dogs inside parked vehicles and exposure to high humidity. Flat-faced breeds, obese dogs and senior pets are particularly at risk. Early warning signs include excessive panting, drooling, bright red gums, vomiting, weakness and loss of coordination. In severe cases, dogs may suffer seizures or lose consciousness.

Veterinary experts advise pet owners to walk dogs only during early morning or late evening, ensure access to shade & fresh drinking water and avoid outdoor activity during peak heat.

In suspected cases of heat stroke, owners should immediately move the pet to a cool place, pour cool (not ice-cold) water over its body, place wet towels on the neck and paws, and rush it to the nearest veterinary hospital. Shree Pet Hospital has urged pet owners to remain vigilant during the summer and has offered its 24×7 pet ambulance service for emergencies. Contact: 63628-55844.

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