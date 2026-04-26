Electoral system has reached its nadir, rues former Speaker: ‘Basic amenities elusive, but scotch flows freely’

April 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, known for his blunt views, flagged the stark contrast between poor rural infrastructure and easy access to liquor, saying basic amenities like drinking water and roads remain elusive in villages even decades after Independence.

“Even after several decades of Independence, there has been no remarkable progress in basic amenities. But the system has evolved to a point where scotch is available at one’s doorstep,” he remarked.

Lamenting the erosion of values in public life, Ramesh Kumar said morality has disappeared from politics. Recalling former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s resignation as Railway Minister after a train accident, he said such accountability is missing today. “Now, train pilots are suspended. Where is the moral responsibility?” he asked.

Addressing the inauguration of the three-day 21st conference and silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Political Science Teachers Association at the KSOU campus in Mysuru on Thursday, he said the electoral system has reached its nadir, with all political parties sharing the blame.

Market-driven democracy

Referring to the theme ‘State, Society, Market and Person’, he observed that democracy has increasingly turned into a market-driven system.

“The system is shifting from State to market and then to the individual, pushing society to the margins. In such a situation, how can one even exercise the right to protest?” he questioned.

He said democracy was not a gift but the outcome of sustained struggle by patriots, and expressed concern that while the electoral system has weakened, there is no clear roadmap for its restoration.

In his characteristic style, Ramesh Kumar also took a swipe at present-day politicians, saying they have mastered the art of acting.

“They can even surpass seasoned actors. Elections end, but they immediately start preparing for the next one. No one can match their acting skills,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

He warned that a weakening culture could ultimately harm the nation and alleged that capital forces are creating obstacles for straightforward individuals in public life.

He urged people to remember the Mysore Maharajas for their administrative legacy, noting that they laid the foundation for democratic governance and introduced reservation policies.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar stressed the need to educate future generations about politics and political science to build a responsible democratic system.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse, Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar, University of Mysore Registrar M.K. Savitha, retired Professor Valerian Rodrigues, Prof. J. Somashekar and Prof. Krishna were present.