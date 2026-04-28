Two pet dogs die of heat stroke

April 28, 2026

2 more under treatment; Govt. Veterinary Hospitals on high alert

Mysore/Mysuru: With temperatures hovering between 36°C and 38°C, heat stroke has claimed the lives of two pet dogs in the city, while two others are undergoing treatment at a private clinic.

A Golden Retriever named Rony, owned by Tejas of Vijayanagar, died around 5 pm on Apr. 26. Another dog, Sonu, a Beagle, died later in the night. Both had been rushed to Shree Pet Clinic in Vijayanagar, but did not respond to treatment.

Dr. Kiran Kundaragi of the clinic told Star of Mysore that both dogs succumbed to heat stroke. He added that two more pet dogs are currently being treated for heat-related complications, including kidney damage.

One of them, Boyla, a four-year-old female Golden Retriever, suffered heat stroke after being taken out for a walk in the hot sun. The dog developed kidney complications and has been under treatment for the past 15 days. “Though not fully recovered, the dog is responding to treatment,” Dr. Kiran said.

Another case involved Max, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, which was brought to the clinic around midnight on Apr. 26 with kidney problems linked to heat stroke. It is still under treatment. Doctors warned, heat stroke in pets can lead to multi-organ failure, including kidney damage and urged pet owners to take precautions during peak summer.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr. Nagaraj, said that all 204 Government Veterinary Hospitals in the district are equipped to handle heat stroke cases. “Necessary medicines have been stocked to treat affected animals,” he said.

He also advised farmers and shepherds to avoid taking cattle and sheep out for grazing during peak heat hours. Agricultural work involving cattle should be scheduled between 6 am & 10 am, and 4 pm & 6 pm.

Farmers have been asked to ensure constant access to clean drinking water, provide adequate shade and offer easily digestible fodder.

Changing grazing timings to early morning or after sunset, sprinkling water during hot hours, and keeping sheds cool by wetting the floors were also suggested.

However, he cautioned against pouring very cold water on animals, as sudden temperature changes can cause shock. Sheep should be sheared in time, and transportation of livestock during peak heat should be avoided.

Watch for symptoms

Veterinarians said dogs are particularly vulnerable as they cannot regulate body temperature through sweating like humans and rely on panting, which becomes ineffective in extreme heat.

When body temperature rises to 41-42°C, vital organs such as the brain, heart, liver and kidneys can suffer serious damage.

Pet owners have been advised to watch for signs such as excessive drooling, weakness, rapid breathing, confusion, trembling and seizures. In such cases, the animal should be moved to a cool place immediately and veterinary help sought.

Precautions

Experts recommend scheduling walks before sunrise or after sunset, ensuring access to clean and cool water at all times, and creating shaded, well-ventilated spaces for pets. Leaving pets inside parked vehicles must be strictly avoided.

Residents have also been urged to keep water bowls under trees for stray animals and birds, which depend on human support during the harsh summer months.