April 28, 2026

Tourists risk lives, defy Balamuri ban

Police cite staff crunch; Tahsildar to send teams to vacate tourists

Mandya: Despite a ban imposed by the Mandya District Administration, hundreds of tourists are continuing to enter the Balamuri and Edamuri waterfalls along the River Cauvery in Srirangapatna, risking their lives amid rising drowning incidents.

This morning, around 150 to 200 tourists, including women and children, were seen at Balamuri, venturing into the waterfall formed by a concrete barrier across the river.

Many people stood directly under the cascading water on slippery rocks, ignoring safety concerns.

The spot, though hazardous, attracts visitors for its scenic beauty, particularly when water is released from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

Local villagers present at the site were seen warning tourists against entering the water, pointing out that even minor negligence while wading or playing in the river has proved fatal in several cases. However, many visitors ignored the warnings and continued to play and move around in risky areas.

In view of frequent accidents, Srirangapatna Tahsildar and Taluk Magistrate S. Chethana Yadav had, on April 16, imposed prohibitory orders banning public entry to both Balamuri and Edamuri waterfalls.

The order was to remain in force until further notice and Police personnel from the jurisdictional KRS Police Station were deployed to prevent entry, with gates shut to visitors.

However, enforcement has weakened due to a shortage of personnel. Police sources said, staff could not be spared to guard the entry points as they were engaged in routine duties and VIP security arrangements.

“We had posted personnel after the ban was imposed. But due to staff shortage and other duties, including VIP bandobast, we are unable to depute staff now,” said Sub-Inspector Naveen Gowda of KRS Police Station.

The Tahsildar, in her earlier order, had noted that Balamuri and Edamuri had turned into “death traps,” with more than 79 drowning deaths reported between 2015 and 2026.

Reacting to reports of the ban being flouted, Tahsildar Chethana Yadav said, she would review the situation. “I am not aware of the violations. I will speak to the Police, taluk officials and the Panchayat. Teams will be sent to clear tourists from the spot,” she said.