Boy drowns at Balamuri

School trip ends in tragedy

Mysuru: A school trip to Balamuri ended in a tragedy when one of the students reportedly met his watery grave yesterday.

The deceased is Hemanth (16), son of Nagaraj and Jyothi of Belur in Hassan district. The students of a private school in Belur were on a trip to Mysuru and nearby places.

The body of the deceased was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary pending autopsy. However a commotion prevailed this morning near the mortuary where the relatives of the deceased alleged that the case was not just an unnatural death claimed by the Police but squarely blamed the school authorities for sheer negligence. They hence wanted to register a complaint against the school.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nandakumar, uncle of Hemanth alleged that the school authorities did not even communicate the news of the tragedy properly and hence insisted on registering a complaint against the school.

The discussions were still on at KRS Police Station when we went to the press.