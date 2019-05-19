Boy drowns at Balamuri
News

Boy drowns at Balamuri

School trip ends in tragedy

Mysuru: A school trip to Balamuri ended in a tragedy when one of the students reportedly met his watery grave yesterday.

The deceased is Hemanth (16), son of Nagaraj and Jyothi of Belur in Hassan district. The students of a private school in Belur were on a trip to Mysuru and nearby places.

The body of the deceased was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary pending autopsy. However a commotion prevailed this morning near the mortuary where the relatives of the deceased alleged that the case was not just an unnatural death claimed by the Police but squarely blamed the school authorities for sheer negligence. They hence wanted to register a complaint against the school.

Speaking to Star of Mysore,  Nandakumar, uncle of Hemanth alleged that the school authorities did not even communicate the news of the tragedy properly and hence insisted on registering a complaint against the school.

The discussions were still on at KRS Police Station when we went to the press.

May 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching