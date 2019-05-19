Farmers intensify stir in front of factory in Nanjangud

Nanjangud: The indefinite protest underway for the last three days by farmers in front of Asian Paints factory near Immavu in the taluk got intensified yesterday.

The factory management was said to have assured a job for each of the family of 92 farmers when their lands were acquired for establishing the factory. However the management reportedly came forward to provide jobs to only 53 members which angered the farmers to intensify the stir.

Hundreds of farmers assembled in front of the factory gate and burnt waste to register their protest. They also allegedly prevented trucks from entering the factory.

Assistant Commissioner Shivegowda had reportedly assured the farmers that he would discuss with the factory management and resolve the issue by yesterday. However when the factory management offered jobs only to 53 members, the farmers got infuriated and have threatened to lock the factory.

The farmers were supported by Karnataka Raitha Sangha, Janasangrama Parishat and Dalit Sangharsha Samithi.

Raitha Sangha District General Secretary Raghu, Manju Kiran, DSS Convenor Puttaswamy and others were present.