White-topping on 12 city roads – Fix damaged pipelines first: DC tells officials
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White-topping on 12 city roads – Fix damaged pipelines first: DC tells officials

April 28, 2026

White-topping to be halted for 15 days until restoration of damaged pipelines

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has announced that white-topping work has commenced along a 1-km stretch of Manandavadi Road, stressing the need for careful planning before execution.

Chairing a meeting with officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and other Departments at his office yesterday, he said the project must be carried out with foresight, ensuring that all essential civic infrastructure is in place before laying the concrete surface.

White-topping has been approved for 12 roads in the city. In the first phase, work has begun on Manandavadi Road, Bogadi Road and Vishwamanava Double Road, he noted.

Referring to earlier instances of pipeline damage during similar works, the DC directed that white-topping be halted for 15 days until the damaged pipelines are repaired. He instructed MCC and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) officials to submit compliance reports after completing repairs.

He also directed MCC officials to ensure safety of drinking water pipelines, underground drainage systems & CESC’s power cables before concreting begins. Departments have been asked to submit reports confirming that these utilities will not be affected.

“If roads are dug up after concreting, the officials concerned will be held accountable,” he warned. With regard to Bogadi Road, he instructed officials of the MCC and the Public Works Department to conduct a joint inspection and submit a report within two days before commencing the work.

He further pointed out that CESC is currently undertaking underground cabling works across 400-km in the city. Any damage to drainage or water pipelines during this process must be rectified within a day before continuing the work, he said, adding that public inconvenience must be avoided at all costs.

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Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Executive Engineer Manju, CESC Superintendent Engineer Sunil and other officials were present at the meeting held yesterday.

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