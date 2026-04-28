Siddu Vs DKS: Power Play nears climax?!

April 28, 2026

MLAs step up Delhi visits; Siddu camp seeks reshuffle, DKS camp eyes change at top

Bengaluru: The State’s political scene is set for a fresh churn, with MLAs loyal to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) stepping up efforts to project him as Chief Minister, even as supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah press for a Cabinet reshuffle.

Amid the growing buzz, Siddaramaiah, a prominent AHINDA (Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, Dalitaru) leader, is learnt to be planning a visit to New Delhi in the first week of May to meet the party High Command and seek approval for a Cabinet rejig, aimed at giving a fresh push to the Government as it completes three years in office.

As part of parallel moves, more than 30 MLAs, who have been elected to the Assembly three or more times, are expected to travel to Delhi in the second week of May, according to Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, a known Siddaramaiah loyalist.

Sources said, Legislators aligned with Shivakumar may leave for the National Capital as early as this weekend, signalling an escalation in the power struggle.

Visit to Kharge

The debate over ‘power sharing’ has resurfaced following Shivakumar’s recent visit to New Delhi along with his brother D.K. Suresh, President of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

The duo met AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge and learnt to have raised the earlier power-sharing understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, in which Kharge was present.

Kharge is said to have indicated that the matter would be discussed with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after his return from a tour on May 5. The results of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry are scheduled to be announced on May 4.

Birthday buzz around DKS

Adding to the speculation, Kunigal MLA Dr. Ranganath hinted that Shivakumar could receive “good news” on his birthday on May 15. “Siddaramaiah is doing well as Chief Minister, but Shivakumar too deserves an opportunity,” he said.

‘Tickets being booked’

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) claimed that flight tickets were being booked for 40 to 50 MLAs to travel to Delhi.

“I have been hearing about a ‘revolution’ for the past year. Let us see what happens after the election results,” Kumaraswamy, who is also the State JD(S) President, said in a sarcastic tone.