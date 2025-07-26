Funds surpass Nalwadi era, claims Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah
News, Top Stories

Funds surpass Nalwadi era, claims Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah

July 26, 2025

Such words dishonour both Wadiyar legacy and CM’s office, Yaduveer counters

Mysore/Mysuru: Legislative Council Member Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has claimed that the State Government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sanctioned development funds “equal to or even greater than those allotted during the reign of Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.”

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Dr. Yathindra said, the recent ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ was organised to highlight these allocations, which he asserted, in some cases, exceeded the contributions made during the celebrated Wadiyar era. He dismissed the Opposition’s criticism of the Government as “baseless and devoid of merit.”

Reacting to the remarks, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, invoked the enduring legacy of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. “The entire world once looked up to the Mysore Princely State for its visionary and people-centric governance. The Maharaja’s contributions are etched permanently in the hearts of Kannadigas,” he said in a statement.

2018 Chamundeshwari verdict

Acknowledging Siddaramaiah’s tenure as a two-time Chief Minister and native of Mysuru district, Yaduveer remarked that the public themselves had witnessed the impact of the funds released during his governance. “The people of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency gave their verdict in the 2018 elections,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the golden era of the Wadiyar rulers, Yaduveer said: “Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s administration ensured prosperity and self-reliance for Mysuru. Every Maharaja planted seeds of progress whose shade we still enjoy today. Instead of comparing such towering contributions, we must honour them.”

In a sharp retort to Yathindra’s comments, Yaduveer cautioned against politicising royal legacies:  “Just because Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s father is the Chief Minister, he cannot speak recklessly. Such statements do not stand the test of truth. People remember the Wadiyar contributions daily — attempts to diminish them for political gain will neither bring dignity to his position nor honour to his father’s legacy,” he said.

