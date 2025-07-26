Encroachment attempt alleged on Gadduges of Siddharoodha’s disciples

July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Concerns have surfaced over an alleged encroachment attempt on land housing the Gadduges (Memorials) of Sri Siddharoodha’s disciples at ‘A’ Layout in Bannimantap, Mysuru.

Hindu activist Lohit Urs, along with Siddalingeshwara and Raghavendra of the Kollapuradamma Temple in the same Layout, submitted a petition to the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) on Friday, urging swift intervention.

According to the petition, unauthorised activity was detected on Site No. 3, CV Road, where the Memorials stand. The petitioners stressed that the land belongs to the Government and its protection is both a public and administrative responsibility.

They demanded strong measures to prevent illegal encroachments by land mafias and sought decisive legal action to safeguard the property.

Residents alleged that while levelling an adjacent private site, a contractor had extended work onto the Memorial land, flattening the area and covering it with mud.

Upon receiving complaints, MDA officials inspected the site, ordered an immediate halt to the work and directed the parties involved to submit land ownership documents.

The petitioners further urged the authorities not only to protect the land from encroachment but also to ensure preservation of the sacred Memorials at the location.