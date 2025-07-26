Mysore Bar Association celebrates 516th Kempegowda Jayanti: ‘Lakes in Bengaluru have reduced from 3,000 during Kempegowda rule to just 300 now’
July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda gave emphasis for construction of lakes around Bengaluru during his rule and as a result, around 3,000 lakes were built. However, today only 200 to 300 lakes are remaining in and around Bengaluru, rued High Court Judge Justice S.G. Pandit here yesterday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 516th Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations organised by Mysore Bar Association at the Law Courts Complex in city.

“Kempegowda, the Founder of Bengaluru, who was born in Yelahanka, initially ruled his area surrounding his native. Later, joining hands with Achyutaraya of Vijayanagara Kingdom, he gave emphasis for construction of Bengaluru during which thousands of lakes were built along with canals to help in flow of water once the lakes were full. Currently, the number of lakes has drastically reduced and the connecting canals have been missing,” he noted.

Justice Pandit also remembered the contributions of Wadiyar Dynasty and said, the Wadiyars also deserved equal respect as that of Kempegowda. He added that emphasis must be given to implement their ideologies and principles.

Another High Court Judge Justice E.S. Indiresh said, Bengaluru has become a city of international repute because of Kempegowda’s vision. “Kempegowda had given importance to development of Bengaluru along with trade and commerce, increasing green cover, irrigation, markets and wide roads for which there are several proofs,” he said.

Continuing, Justice Indiresh said that Mummudi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and others had contributed immensely for the development of Mysuru.

Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Chairman Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda said Kempegowda, during his rule in 15th century, had given importance to women empowerment and had abolished social evil practices which existed in the era.

Speaking on Nalwadi, Justice Shivashankare Gowda credited the Mysore Maharaja for introducing Reservation Policy in education and employment to natives and backward classes along with providing emphasis to women empowerment. He also spoke about a case during which he had delivered an order related to women empowerment prior to his retirement.

He called upon the young advocates to explore opportunities in Consumer Courts and ensure justice is served to their clients.

Later, the Mysore Bar Association felicitated District Rajyotsava Awardee and Advocate H.N. Venkatesh, who is also the Editor of Law Guide Monthly.

Principal District & Sessions Judge Usharani, Judges of various Courts, Mysore Bar Association President S. Lokesh, Vice-President M.V. Chandrashekar, Secretary A.G. Sudheer, Treasurer H.B. Bharath, Joint Secretaries K.R. Charanraj and B.V. Vinod, Executive Committee Senior Members G.S. Shivaswamy, R. Kanyakumari, K.S. Andani, Krishna S. Katavkar, Pradeep Biddan and Junior Members K. Devaraj, M. Umesh, M. Kishore Keerthi, J. Lokesh, M.B. Deepu and others advocates were present.

