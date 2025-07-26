Addanda Cariappa’s new Kannada play on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa is coming out with a new play titled ‘Nija Mahatma Babasaheba’ and a book on the same, which was read out to the invitees at a hotel here on Thursday.

Rangabhoomi Trust Kodagu had organised the reading of the 55-page book of the play containing seven sequences, which lasted two hours, to the rapt attention of the gathering.

Cariappa, who brought alive Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, popularly known as Baba Saheb among his followers, with his flawless presentation, enabled the gathering to have a pithy understanding of the principles propagated by the Architect of the Indian Constitution.

The play opens with the last days of Dr. Ambedkar and his passing that is depicted with the recreation of a sequence of Mahaparinirvan, albeit interspersed with new thoughts. Several of the views expressed by Dr. Ambedkar during his lifetime on scientific temperament, partition of India, social order in the country, with an unwavering commitment, have been adapted to theatre effectively.

Prior to the reading session, Cariappa said that, it is a custom in practice to elicit the opinions of elders, theatre enthusiasts and like-minded persons, after penning a play. The new play ‘Nija Mahatma Babasaheba’ was presented with a similar approach. The contents were gleaned from the speeches of Ambedkar, along with the books authored by the latter, as the literature on Ambedkar written by others may be a form of exaggeration or may contain wrong information, clarified Cariappa.

Some of them are misusing the name of Dr. Ambedkar for their own gain, with a few political parties tapping the benefits. The play includes the sharp views expressed by Ambedkar on religions, mincing no words.

“I have also pored over the book on Ambedkar translated into Kannada from Marathi language by Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi and published by the Government in 22 volumes. It comprises the speeches of Ambedkar and the issues raised by Ambedkar in the Parliament. ‘Babara Koneya Dinagalu’, the original (in Marathi ‘Dr. Ambedkar Ke Antim Kuchh Varsh’) authored by Nanak Chand Rattu, who was with Ambedkar during his last days, came in handy. I have referred 48 books including that of late RSS Pracharak Chandrashekar Bhandary and have made an honest attempt, with due respect, to bring the life of Ambedkar on stage as a playwright,” said Cariappa.

Dr. Chandrashekar, retired Additional Secretary to Government of India Dr. C.V. Gopinath, RSS activist Ananthakrishna, theatre actor Jagadish Manovarthe and others were present.

After coming to Mysuru, ‘Nija Mahatma Babasaheba’ is my fourth play, with the previous three plays being ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, ‘Karineera Veera’ and ‘Satyavanne Heluthene.’ Ayodhya Prakashana has published the play. The artistes have been selected and the rehearsal is slated to start from Aug. 1. The maiden staging of the play will be scheduled either in the last week of September or the first week of October. Prior to the staging of the play, the book will be released along with hosting a seminar on the topic. I am confident everyone will appreciate this play which sheds light on several issues related to Dr. Ambedkar but were kept in dark so far.

—Former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa