Sumaya For Needy hosts Mahaprasada Distribution, Dog & Cow Feeding Seva at Chamundeshwari Temple

July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: On the auspicious occasion of the just concluded Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti, Sumaya For Needy, a charitable wing of Sumaya Properties Pvt. Ltd., has been actively organising Mahaprasada Distribution Seva at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and at Bettada Pada, near JSS Ayurveda Hospital, Mysuru.

As part of their Seva initiative, the organisation not only distributed Mahaprasada to devotees but also extended their compassion towards animals by feeding stray dogs and cows in the temple surroundings.

This noble act of service is being carried out every Ashada Friday, drawing appreciation from the local community and temple authorities.

The initiative was led by Sudhi S. Shetty and Vishaka C. Hegde, who were present at the temple, to personally oversee and participate in the Seva activities.

Their dedication to social service and deep devotion to Goddess Chamundeshwari has inspired many volunteers and supporters to join hands in these acts of kindness.

Sumaya For Needy continues to uphold its mission of serving society with compassion and devotion, making meaningful contributions to the community and setting a spiritual example of service through action.