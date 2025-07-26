Manipal Hospital’s Community Forum on Rheumatology and Wellness for seniors
July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, hosted a Community Forum on Rheumatology and Wellness in city recently. Over 110 senior citizens and care-givers attended the event and engaged in health-forward conversations.

Dispelling the misconception that pain and stiffness are inevitable signs of ageing and emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and management of autoimmune and rheumatologic conditions were the prime focus.

Dr. K.N. Sangeetha, Consultant – Rheumatologist, Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, led the session with an informative talk on common but often overlooked conditions like tiredness, body stiffness, reduced movement or pain. She highlighted the significance of early detection, individualised treatment and multidisciplinary care in preserving mobility and independence among the elderly.

The event included two engaging live demonstrations: “Movement Matters” by Ismail, Physiotherapist, who showcased easy, low-impact exercises tailored for older adults to improve flexibility and joint health.

“Eating Right for Your Joints” by the hospital’s Diet & Nutrition team, who demonstrated the preparation of anti-inflammatory recipes using everyday ingredients, offering practical tips on nutrition for bone and joint wellness.

Attendees actively participated in an open Q&A session with the experts, expressing concerns, sharing experiences and seeking guidance. “This Forum was not just about learning — it was about empowering our senior citizens to take control of their health. With the right knowledge, supportive care and a proactive mindset, ageing can be graceful and mobile,” Dr. Sangeetha noted.

