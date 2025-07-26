Establish Forestry College: MLC

July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC K. Vivekananda, who represents Mysuru South Teachers Constituency in the Legislative Council, has demanded establishment of a Forestry College covering Southern region of the State, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan that come under his Constituency.

In a letter written to Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Vivekananda maintained that a Forestry College was necessary for spreading deep awareness and educating the younger generation on nature, wildlife, environment and ecology conservation.

Pointing out that Mysuru district has a forest cover of 3,730.59 sq.kms, Chamarajanagar – 2,467 sq.kms, Hassan – 509.76 sq.kms and Mandya – 271 sq.kms, he said that these forest areas also cover National Wildlife Sanctuaries. In this backdrop, it would be beneficial if a Forestry College is established in this region, he argued in the letter.