Row over installation of Dr. Ambedkar statue leads to tension in Paduvarahalli

December 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension prevailed in Paduvarahalli and some surrounding areas on Saturday when a youth from Paduvarahalli slit his throat as a mark of protest against local authorities and the Police, who prevented overnight installation of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the busy Mathrumandali Circle in Vontikoppal.

Upon learning that some youths were preparing to install Dr. Ambedkar statue at Mathrumandali Circle late on Friday night, the MCC officials and the Police rushed to the spot and took possession of the statue, saying that there was no permission or sanction for its installation.

Strongly condemning the action of the authorities, a section of people from Paduvarahalli staged a flash protest at Mathrumandali Circle. Dalit organisations too joined the protest and raised slogans against the Government.

Even as the protesters were flaying the MCC for its act, one Satish, a resident of Paduvarahalli, slit his throat from a blade, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, it is learnt.

MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, DCP Pradeep Gunti and other officials, who visited the spot on Saturday morning, pacified the protesters saying that Government permission was a must for installation of the statue at a public space.

Later the statue was handed over to the protesters. The statue has now been kept at Paduvarahalli’s Dr. Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan for safe custody.

V.V. Puram and Jayalakshmipuram Police provided security.

