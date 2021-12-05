Damaged open manholes posing danger on Mysore University campus
News

December 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Open manholes are inviting danger in Mysore University premises, Manasagangothri campus, the sixth oldest University in the country and the first in the State.

If one takes a walk near B.M. Sri Auditorium, opposite to State Bank of India (SBI) branch, near the Department of Sociology and other places in the nearly 105-year-old campus, one can see most of the concrete covers on the manholes have been broken and stone slabs have been placed on it as temporary covers.

Though the manhole covers were damaged a couple of months back, teaching and administrative staff of the University,who pass on the same route have turned a blind eye towards it.

Instead of replacing the concrete covers, zinc sheets, stone slabs and concrete bricks have been placed to warn students of possible danger. Even rain water flows into the UGD through these open manholes which sometimes get clogged and overflows as garbage such as plastic and dry leaves flows into it. It is very difficult to move about especially during dark, said a student to Star of Mysore.

